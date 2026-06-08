Karley seemingly confirms she’s been unexpectedly cut from Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

So, it appears that veteran Karley Swindel has been cut from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, so what’s going on?

The rumours first started in a Facebook group over the weekend, with someone asking whether there was “any word on whether all the vets made it back from training camp?” Someone commented: “Karley was cut. Not a rumour.”

However, up until this point everything seemed to just be pure speculation with someone posting on Reddit claiming they had insider information about what happened. The person wrote: “Hi everyone, I’m an insider and someone present in Karley’s life. I understand there’s several speculations regarding why she was cut. I’m here to clear the air.”

The insider claims that after Karley raised some issues she was then not invited back for another season, despite wanting to. However, these claims have not been directly verified by Karley and so currently cannot be confirmed as the reason she was cut.

Someone then posted a screenshot which appeared to show someone messaging Karley the Reddit post and asking her if the news about her cut is true, to which she responded: “Unfortunately, yes that’s true.”

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have also not verified yet that Karley has been cut from the tea and so currently all we have to go off is the alleged screenshot of her confirming the news. Whilst we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation from them, it does seem like the rumours that Karley has been axed might sadly be true.

Reality Shrine has reached out to the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for comment.

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