Kim Kardashian broke the number one unwritten F1 rule, so what did she do?

Kim Kardashian made headlines for all the wrong reasons this weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix 2026 after she apparently snubbed one of Formula One’s most beloved broadcasters.

Kim made her highly anticipated debut at a F1 race, her first since going public with her relationship with Lewis Hamilton, the British Ferrari driver. Instead of giving us glamour, she gave us the most awkward 30 seconds in recent motorsport history.

Let’s break it down.

The awkward interaction and alleged snub

Martin: Kim, Martin Brundle, Sky F1. How, how are you today? […] Are you enjoying F1? Kim: 🤔⁉️❓️❔️🤨 😂😂😂😂 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/KZTqa63erM — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) June 7, 2026

During the pre-race grid walk on Sunday, Martin Brundle, one of the most recognised F1 reporters, approached Kim and her sister Khloe Kardashian. which if you’re not in the know, the Sky Sports commentator’s infamous F1 grid walks are a staple before every Grand Prix race.

“Kim, Martin Brundle. How are you today?” he asks as he approaches Kim and Khloe. “Are you enjoying the F1?” She awkwardly turns towards him before being approached by someone on her team, who whispers in her ear. She quickly turns around and continues walking straight with her entourage, completely ignoring Martin’s questions to her. Weird.

Turning to the viewers at home, he quipped, “normally people will have a quick chat with us,” as she walked off. Martin quickly recovered and shook off this interaction like it was nothing, but the internet’s in a frenzy.

So why is this such a big deal? It’s nothing new when Kim ignores reporters. In fact, it’s what usually happens.

To the rest of the world this seems like nothing. But for F1 fans, this is everything. And not in a good way.

So what’s the unwritten F1 rule?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Brundle OBE (@martinbrundlef1)



This isn’t the first time a celeb has been caught up in a scandal with Martin Brundle during his pre-race grid walks. An incident with rapper Megan thee Stallion during the 2021 United States Grand Prix prompted F1 to introduce an official rule change. It was unofficially dubbed “The Martin Brundle clause.”

So, what’s the clause? Bodyguards for celebrities on the F1 starting grid are now banned. “It must be the ‘Brundle clause,’ and they’re obliged to talk to me,” he explained to Sky Sports F1 at the time.

So, this special rule is specifically designed to encourage celebrities to speak to Martin before the races. Which Kim unfortunately broke this weekend. Yikes, not a good look for her. But the real question is whether this was deliberate or not.

What body language experts are saying

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ralph Smith (@ralph.travels)

Speaking to OLBG, body language expert Darren Stanton analysed Kim Kardashian’s appearance on Martin Brundle’s grid walk before the Monaco Grand Prix.

“Her body posture was pointed towards him as if she was going to speak to him, but then as soon as that guy came into the shot and whispered in her ear, if you notice, she turned her posture back towards the direction she was going,” Darren says. “I personally think she was just downplaying her presence to the press and the paparazzi, keeping her head down, she wasn’t engaging with the press to make sure she doesn’t hijack Lewis’ limelight because, obviously, he’s the main man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

So, the verdict is in. She wasn’t deliberately ignoring Martin and had intentions of speaking to him until someone else stepped in and stopped her. Leave it to Kim K herself to overshadow one of the biggest races in all of F1.

Luckily, Lewis ended up making the podium with a second place win for Ferrari and currently is in second place overall in F1. Will we see Kim support Lewis at his next race, the Barcelona-Catalunya GP on June 14? Hopefully next time Martin gets his interview.

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