Kim Kardashian explains why she deliberately chose *that* NSFW Met Gala outfit, and it’s wild

Kim Kardashian has spilled the details behind her seriously NSFW Met Gala outfit, and it’s a lot.

Turning up to the 2026 Met Gala, Kim fully committed to the “fashion as art” theme with a look that was inspired heavily by fetish territory. The reality star and SKIMS founder stepped out in a bold orange fibreglass breastplate, teamed with a leather skirt, giving a futuristic-but-also-kind-of-dominatrix vibe.

Kim later revealed her outfit was based on work by pop artist Allen Jones, specifically linked to Maitresse—a 1970s project originally tied to a film poster. The artwork, which Kim shared on her Instagram Story, depicts “the unfolding of an obsessive romance between a small-time crook and a professional dominatrix,” according to the Michael Werner Gallery.

The film itself is just as intense, featuring themes like sex dungeons, BDSM, urophilia and all. It even caused major controversy back in the day, with the British Board of Film Classification banning it in 1976.

Naturally, Kim said she’s been into Jones’ work for a while, explaining on the red carpet: “I have seen his work referenced so many times by people in fashion,” before adding: “I’ve always been, like, a big admirer of his work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The look didn’t come together overnight either. The breastplate was made over three weeks in an auto body shop, while the leather skirt was designed by Whitaker Malem.

Interestingly, Kim didn’t want the piece to be moulded from her own body, instead opting for something with a bit more history. “I wanted something original, I didn’t want to cast my own body,” she said.

Of course, she wasn’t the only celeb going all out for the theme. Katy Perry showed up in a bizarre face mask, while Heidi Klum basically turned herself into a literal marble statue.

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