There was a missing part to Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala look that her designer just revealed

Kendall Jenner decided to ditch a key part of her Met Gala look this year, that didn’t quite make the red carpet. She worked closely with Zac Posen to put the outfit together, which included a nipple bra that had her entire left chest on show, and he’s shared pics on socials.

Obviously, her sister Kim Kardashian was there with a pointy top, but there is actually a way Kendall could have stolen the show. Basically, Zac has shared photos of her wearing huge white wings, and everyone is really baffled she never ended up wearing them.

What we all saw was a beautiful, ethereal white gown with that nude nipple bra poking out, but she could have gone all Victoria Secret and decided to wear these huge wings. But as we all know, the VS wings weigh a ton, so it’s believed Kendall simply couldn’t carry them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen)

Literally everyone is gobsmacked she left those wings behind, with one person writing, “WHY DIDN’T SHE WEAR THE WINGSSSS?!!!!!😭🫠,” while another said, “She should have opened the wings on the steps. This makes a huge difference.”

She unveiled the wings during a secret outfit change, which went with her GapStudio by Zac Posen dress. She ditched the dress and only wore the corset to the after party, and it was inspired by one of the most iconic statues: Winged Victory of Samothrace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen)

Kendall and Zac had never worked together before, but she told Vogue she’d been “thinking about it for a very long time.” She said, “He wrote me a letter about the Met and thinking about what I wanted to do, it felt like it was just really cosmic. What are the chances?”

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