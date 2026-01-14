Erm, Kendall Jenner boldly claimed she’s never had any plastic surgery at all

Kendall Jenner just claimed she’s not once had any plastic surgery in her entire life, and yeah somehow I’m not convinced.

Kendall appeared on the In Your Dreams podcast to clarify all kinds of speculation about her including about her sexuality.

She also spoke out about speculation she’s had plastic surgery, claiming she’s never had any kind of surgery on any part of her face.

She explained: “When a person on the internet wants to believe something, there’s no convincing them otherwise. I’m not going to sit here and convince anyone that I haven’t had, there’s a whole world on the internet that thinks I’ve had full facial reconstruction.”

Kendall continued: “I’m here to tell you the truth, which is the fact that I’ve never had any plastic surgery on my face, nothing.

“I’ve never had any work done, I told you the only thing I’ve done twice is baby botox in my forehead. I didn’t love it and I don’t love it. I did it for fine lines. But other than that, I’ve only done PRP.”

PRP is a facial treatment which uses your actual blood to rejuvenate your skin, with the plasma helping to repair and regenerate tissue. Creepy.

Alongside denying that she’s ever had lip filler or anything like that, Kendall also shut down speculation that she’s had a nose job.

She stated: “The nose job allegations I’ve gotten, I would believe them if I wasn’t me. I look at old photos of me and it does look like I’ve had a nose job.

“I swear to God on everything I love that I’ve never had a nose job. As I got older, I grew into my nose.

“My nose was wider and did look bigger on my face when I was younger. I did accutane for my acne and there’s a theory on TikTok that accutane shrinks your nose and I swear to God it’s true.” Okay, sure.

