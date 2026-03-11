Amber speaks out about claims she’s an ‘alcoholic’ following accusations after Love Is Blind

Amber has spoken out on claims she had issues with drinking and is an alcoholic after Love Is Blind, as there have been claims that she and Jordan had issues because of it.

She also addressed comments regarding her daughter looking overwhelmed at their wedding.

Amber directly messaged Rocky Diggs, the moderator of popular reality TV Facebook Group LOTR (Love of Reality TV) following a post he made on March 8th, where he claimed: “So Amber is an alcoholic. Makes sense… most nurses are, and that explains why she banged him with the CPAP Darth Vader mask on… she was drunk. Probably also explains why she struck three red carpet poses before the doors opened!”

Rocky then clarified that Amber has responded to him about the claims she’s an alcoholic, with the Love Is Blind star slamming them as “disgusting and untrue.”

He shared her message to him, where she wrote: “That post is so disgusting and untrue. I don’t even have time to be a drunk lol. I’m actually a nurse practitioner in family medicine. I oversee over 1,300 patients.

“I work 12 hour days four days a week plus take care of my daughter. Did I drink on the show? Of course! I was nervous and also didn’t have my child. That was so far from my actual reality.”

She continued: “We both had a moment of overindulging on a weekend without my daughter however it never happened again to that extent. Am I the only person who has ever had too much to drink at a social event? This doesn’t reflect my day to day life.

“I also couldn’t pop prescription pills if I wanted. I get drug tested. I can’t do my job and be on substances. I am neurodivergent which is why I do talk differently than most people.

“To accuse a mother and a professional of being an alcoholic is so dangerous and damaging to me.”

Amber also spoke about her daughter looking upset during her Love Is Blind wedding, sharing: “Also, my daughter was actually just completely exhausted/overwhelmed. I wasn’t even going to bring her but she begged me to be a flower girl.

“She had to be at the venue by 11 am. Our wedding was supposed to start by 3:30 pm but didn’t end up starting until almost 7 pm. At that point she was over everything. She started crying once everyone started screaming/clapping because she hates loud noises.

“Her and Jordan ended up getting along beautifully. I do not regret bringing him into our life so soon. I never thought anyone would treat my daughter so well.

I understand random digs about outfits, hair, etc. This crossed a huge line esp when it was not true.”

