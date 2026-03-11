All the insane drama coming out about Amber and Jordan at the Love Is Blind reunion

Amber and Jordan are one of just two couples who tied the knot on Love Is Blind Ohio, but things went a little sour after the show. Just three months after filming stopped, they apparently got a divorce, and that’s not where all of the drama hit a head, either.

Amber runs out at the Love Is Blind reunion

A clip of the upcoming Love Is Blind reunion shows Nick asking if someone lied, before cameras pan to Amber running out and appearing to be really upset. She’s now come out to claim Jordan was “dead set on saying no” just days before the wedding took place.

She also admitted at the end of the marriage that if Jordan had said no at the Love Is Blind altar then she would “have ran and pushed him out of my life forever.” Amber sent the producer the text after she and Jordan had their fight during episode 10.

She wrote: “I wanted to clarify my stance because I know last night was confusing. For me it’s still a yes and it’s always been a yes (even when I was hurt last Thursday). I totally understand Jordan’s skepticism however. I think it was very important for us to talk this week.”

Amber added that she wanted to “truly understand that if he says no on Sunday, we were still planning on going forward with our relationship regardless. I have decided not to pressure him but he does still have the chance to meet Emma tomorrow.”

She’s ‘upset’ over how Jordan left things with her

It’s been rumoured that Jordan packed his bag, which included a toothbrush and a t-shirt, from her place, and essentially left things without even a goodbye. Apparently, Amber is really upset that he didn’t say goodbye to her daughter, who he met at the wedding.

Word on the street says they got divorced after three months of filming, and that he only said yes so he didn’t look like the bad guy, while being surprised Amber said yes to marrying him. She also said she didn’t give him the silent treatment after they fought on the show.

Apparently they were drinking a lot

Jordan is going to discuss why he left Amber at the reunion, and one rumour is that apparently they were drinking a lot. According to the Reality Receipts podcast, sources from Jordan’s side have claimed Jordan “really did love her but they did have some big blowups.”

Apparently, their “crazy fights” would start with alcohol from both sides, while the Reality Receipts podcast hosts kept hearing about a couple who would keep having “tumultuous up and down fighting-all-the-time relationship,” which was barely shown at all.

Obviously, all of these rumours are purely speculation and haven’t been 100 percent confirmed from both sides. Jordan has kept quiet on all of the matters, while Amber has certainly been more vocal by trying to present proof and seemingly sharing text messages.

She has now said she drank on the show as she was “nervous and away from her child” and that they “had a moment of overindulging on a weekend she didn’t have her daughter.” Amber also asked: “Am I the only person to have too much to drink at a social event?”

