Ranked: All the whopping age gaps between the couples on Age of Attraction

Age of Attraction has finally aired, and there are some wild age gaps between the couples this season.

So, let’s have a look at the six couples and rank them based on how big the age gap is between them!

Chris and Leah – 15 year age gap

Chris and Leah have the smallest age gaps out of all of the Age of Attraction couples, with Chris being 26 and Leah 41. I need Leah to release her full skincare routine immediately.

Libby and Andrew – 16 year age gap

Libby and Andrew have a 16 year age gap between them, with Andrew being 38 and Libby just 22 and she’s the youngest out of the entire cast.

Vanessa and Logan – 20 year age gap

Logan and Vanessa have a 20 year age gap between them, with Logan just shy of 30 aged 29 and Vanessa in her late 40s aged 49.

Derrick and Pfeifer – 20 year age gap

Next up is Derrick and Pfeifer, and tell me why despite their 20 year age gap they genuinely look the same age?! Pfeifer is just 23 and is the second youngest cast member and Derrick is 43.

John and Theresa – 27 year age gap

Theresa and John have a 27 year age gap between them, and 27 year old John looked in complete and utter shock when she revealed she was 54.

Vanelle and Jorge – 33 year age gap

Vanelle and Jorge have the biggest distance between them out of all the couples age gaps on Age of Attraction. There’s 33 years between them with Vanelle being 27 years old Jorge 60 years old, making him the oldest cast member on the show.

