Here’s where Blue Therapy’s Mike works after revealing he didn’t have a job for months

Mike from Blue Therapy has shockingly revealed to his wife, Yasmin, that he didn’t have a job for months. He also shared the news that he’s in a lot of debt, but it’s been a long time since filming, and we can confirm he definitely went and got himself a new job.

Yasmin’s fiancé of five years confessed he’d been pretending to go to work every day after losing his job, and had racked up £12K in debt. Now, Mike gets the train to work every day, and was stopped by a Netflix viewer who asked if he was circling London to go home later.

He has now revealed: “I am employed, debt free and taken the % of rent way down from my Mrs to breathe.” Mike also confirmed he didn’t get the Q3 and is a working postman, stuck with his current car and used the money to clear his debts. So he’s officially paid it off!

They both work together, which Mike says means she can “rest”. He also appears to work in an office, and said: “I could buy one now that I am debt free, working and have savings but I don’t need one. My family needs me more than I need to buy useless things.”

He has worked in a bank for a few years, and confirmed he was actually attending interviews alongside buying perfume. While Yasmin works as a teacher, Mike has a background working as a business bank manager, but she makes twice as much as him, he claimed.

He’s now been advising people in their twenties to “invest as early as possible as often & consistently as possible, in the stock market, in other assets and in yourself. It doesn’t have to be big and extravagant, it just has to be manageable and consistent.”

