Here are all the Blue Therapy couples’ ages and how long they’ve been together for

One couple has two decades of drama to unpack?!

Netflix’s Blue Therapy really said no cute little surface-level drama here.

This show drops us straight into the deep end, with seven couples unpacking trust issues, money stress, infidelity, resentment and all the relationship chaos they’ve been trying not to say out loud.

It’s messy, emotional and wildly bingeable, but that’s exactly why everyone is hooked.

If you’ve been watching and immediately wondering who’s been together the longest, who’s the youngest, and which relationships were already hanging on by a thread, here’s a proper rundown of the Blue Therapy couples’ ages and relationship lengths at the time of filming.

Daisy and Jay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAISYAGYARKO (@daisy_agy)

Daisy and Jay arrive on Blue Therapy as young parents already struggling with deep resentment. The pair share a one-year-old daughter and had been together on and off for three years at the time of filming.

Their relationship issues centre heavily around Daisy feeling unsupported during her pregnancy and the early stages of motherhood, while Jay wants her to move on from past conflicts and control her temper. Their exact ages haven’t been publicly confirmed, but they’re among the younger couples on the show.

Debbie and Kelvin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debbie Lola (@debbielolax)

Next up, Debbie and Kelvin had been together for five years when they entered therapy, but their relationship was already under strain due to Kelvin’s demanding restaurant business.

Debbie feels pushed aside as Kelvin dedicates most of his time to work, while Kelvin believes he’s providing for their future.

One of their biggest disagreements is that Kelvin tends to replace quality time with expensive gifts — something Debbie has made clear just isn’t enough.

Debbie is a Taurus who celebrates her birthday in late April, but the couple’s exact ages haven’t been publicly confirmed.

Maria and Viktor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Therapy (@bluetherapy)

Maria and Viktor are one of the more recognisable couples on the cast thanks to their social media presence. During filming, they had been together for seven years.

The biggest tension in their relationship is their completely different views on marriage. Maria wants to move forward and take the next step, while Viktor doesn’t believe in marriage at all. Cultural expectations and disagreements involving Maria’s family also play a big role in their conflict.

Maria is 23, while Viktor is 27, making them one of the younger couples navigating long-term commitment on the show.

Mike and Yas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike D (@oluwa_mike)

Mike and Yas entered therapy as an engaged couple with one child, but their relationship has been heavily affected by financial stress.

The pair had been together for around five years during filming.

Yas worries about Mike’s spending habits and fears they could impact their family’s future, while Mike doesn’t always see eye-to-eye with her concerns.

Their storyline quickly becomes one of the most tense discussions around money and responsibility in the series. Their exact ages haven’t been publicly confirmed, but Yas celebrates her birthday in January.

Dami and Jermaine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Therapy (@bluetherapy)

Dami and Jermaine are one of the longest-standing couples on Blue Therapy. During filming, they had been together for more than 12 years and share two children.

Their relationship struggles revolve around major life changes.

Dami, once very career-focused, is now a stay-at-home mum, while Jermaine runs a demanding business that takes up most of his time. Communication has broken down so badly that the couple are even sleeping in separate bedrooms.

Their ages haven’t been publicly confirmed.

Junior and Carmen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmen Amelia (@hairbycarmenamelia)

Junior and Carmen easily hold the title for the longest relationship on the show. The pair are childhood sweethearts who have been together for 20 years and share three children.

Despite their long history, they arrive in therapy facing serious communication issues and unresolved conflict from a past separation. Their constant arguments suggest the relationship could be nearing another breaking point.

Carmen celebrates her birthday in early December. But, the pair’s exact ages haven’t been publicly confirmed.

Mons and Shay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Therapy (@bluetherapy)

Mons and Shay are one of the newer couples in the experiment, having been together for just over two years during filming.

Their relationship centres around trust issues, with repeated infidelity and unexplained disappearances causing major anxiety.

Mons hopes therapy will finally address the pattern of behaviour, while Shay feels their partner has become overly dependent on the relationship.

Their exact ages haven’t been publicly confirmed.

