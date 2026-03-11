Kim Go-eun had to take medication while filming Single’s Inferno because she was so unwell. It wasn’t in the Final Cut, or even mentioned on the Netflix dating show, but she was so violently sick at one point due to having allergies while on the small island.

At the time, Go-eun had severe allergies and had to be put on IV fluid to help her get through filming. Co-star Samuel Lee also backed up the whole theory that loads of scenes were edited out, claiming just 30 percent of what was filmed was actually shown.

She was so sick that she needed the IV repeatedly, which explains why people said she looked “hunched and always sleepy”, or having “dead” eyes during conversations with contestants, which led to speculation about her being bored, disengaged, or fatigued.

Go-eun revealed on her friend Sian’s YouTube channel: “After that date with [Jo] I-geon, I looked like a ghost walking. That was the day my beef allergy started. If I had taken the helicopter, I would have died. I had thrown up everywhere. My condition was so bad.”

She added: “I had to keep getting IV drips. Even when I went with [Shin] Hyeon-woo, I was so sick I couldn’t sleep, so I looked absolutely miserable the whole time. We couldn’t even take the helicopter, we had to take the boat. It was so cold and it rained so hard.”

“But then I’m talking to I-geon, that was after I settled things with Hyeon-woo and was just resting with my IV drip,” Go-eun added, revealing that she had to change her outfits three times a day and therefore ran out of clothes to actually wear a lot of the time.

