Kim Go-eun and Samuel Lee just shared cosy pics of them together after Single’s Inferno

Kim Go-eun and Samuel Lee didn’t appear to have a romantic connection on Single’s Inferno. However, they’ve now both shared some cosy snaps hanging out together, including a cosy Polaroid on Go-eun’s socials, and Sung-hun Lee’s mirror selfie of them shopping.

What makes it all seem more dramatic is that, Jo I-geon, who was shown going on a date with Go-eun on the reunion, has reposted the photo of their Polaroid to his Instagram Story. Whatever is going on here is definitely giving shady vibes, and possible jealousy.

Samuel Lee has also reposted Go-eun’s post of them on a Polaroid, with the song, oh to be loved by JVKE. They could just be friends, but it’s looking pretty romantic. One person commented on her post, “Go Eun with Sunghun unexpected duo 😂🙌.”

To be fair, they both live in New York. But to add to the confusing mix of what’s really going on here, I-geon reposted Samuel’s Instagram Story and apologised for eating with Go-eun. Apparently though, it’s a jokey post, to trick people into thinking they’re a couple.

On the other hand, people think I-geon is soft-launching his relationship with Go-eun, and is in on this prank. What’s also weird is Samuel Lee is believed to have been spotted with a new girl recently, at Disneyland, where he had his hand on her thigh.

Others were claiming Samuel Lee and the girl were holding hands as they walked around the park. One thing we do know is Choi Mina Sue and Samuel Lee decided to be friends after Single’s Inferno, while Go-eun and I-geon have been sharing some cute pics together.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.