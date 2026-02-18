Daisy Kelliher finally addresses whether Below Deck has any cast member production plants

EXCLUSIVE: Daisy Kelliher has revealed whether Below Deck has any production plants within its cast, having starred in both the Sailing Yacht show and now, Below Deck Down Under. She’s now addressed *those* rumours about chef Ben Robinson always being cast.

She told us: “Those rumours are definitely not true, everyone is just crazy. I was talking to [co-star] Jenna once about someone said they were forced to do something, and she’s like, ‘God, I wish I was forced to do these things. Nope, I chose to do it.'”

Daisy agreed with Jenna, revealing she “chose to do all of the things she did in the last five years” and wishes she “had a crutch to say someone made her do it” before saying: “It’s a very real show and I think that’s what makes it so great.”

“It is frustrating to hear these things because we really did go through them and they are real. You have to appreciate how wild these circumstances get, for example, people being Ben was always cast and was always coming. It wasn’t, that was a real story,” she said.

Daisy added: “We’re like, ‘Oh my God, what’s going to happen next?’ I remember being like, ‘This season is boring,’ and the next thing you know, we’ve crashed the boat. These are just real scenarios and events that happen and it shows 10 personalities working long hours.”

“That’s what makes Below Deck so unique, it’s like, ‘How are we going to manage under the pressure?’ It’s either going to make or break us. It’s a shame that people don’t believe it, it’s like not believing in Santa. You’re taking away the magic,” she continued.

Below Deck Down Under S4 is currently streaming on Hayu.

