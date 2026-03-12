They’re perfect for each other, so let’s meet Jessica’s new Love Is Blind boyfriend, Haramol

Jessica announced during the Love Is Blind reunion that she’s now got a new boyfriend, who also happened to be in the pods, called Haramol, but who is he? Let’s find out!

Who is Love Is Blind star Jessica’s new boyfriend Haramol?

35 year old Haramol and 31 year old Jessica genuinely seem so well suited together, as he’s also a doctor and specialises in emergency care.

In his introductory bio for Netflix he explained: “My job and my life have deep purpose, so it’s hard to find time to date. I’ve gone to college. I’m a doctor. I’m a professor. But that’s not who I am.”

He added: “Sometimes I wonder if I’m going to end up being too much for somebody once they figure out how much I care.”

He also has a husky called Bronny, and knowing how much Jessica adores her two dogs it really seems like a match made in heaven.

He studied Lifestyle and Wellness Coaching at Harvard

According to his LinkedIn, Haramol studied Lifestyle and Wellness Coaching at Harvard for one year, and previously got his qualification in medicine from Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine.

He currently works multiple jobs as both a full time doctor and motivational speaker

Since 2019, Haramol has been a National Speaker on Wellness and Human Performance, which according to his LinkedIn means “delivering keynote talks, workshops, and wellness trainings for hospitals, medical schools, and organizations.”

And as if that wasn’t enough already he’s also an Emergency Medicine Physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and has been working there for just over one year. Prior to that he worked the same role at Duke University Health System, and was there for just over nine years.

He even officiates weddings?!

I’m starting to think there isn’t anything this man can’t do as he even officiates weddings for his friends, and that’s just so wholesome.

He’s also a huge concert goer, and has got loads of incredibly vibey pictures of himself and his friends at Coachella over the years, alongside other concerts. Oh, and he also appears to have very similar political views to Jess as he’s been very vocal in his support of Mandani on his Instagram.

And he might be a fairly new boyfriend for us, but Haramol has clearly won the seal of approval from Jessica and her family are all following him after Love Is Blind and vice versa.

