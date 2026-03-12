Ahead of season four, here’s where all the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stand with each other

So much has gone on within this group

With The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives coming back for season four, one thing is clear: MomTok is still messy.

Over the past year, friendships have shifted, sides have been taken, and a few of the women are definitely not sitting next to each other at brunch anymore.

Some relationships have softened, while others seem completely beyond repair.

Add in Demi’s complicated return, and Whitney’s very public ranking of her friendships, and the group dynamic is… complicated. So, let’s get into it…

Taylor Frankie Paul

Taylor is still very much at the centre of the show, and the drama. Her friendship with Miranda has slowly improved after the whole swinging scandal fallout, and the two have been trying to move forward rather than stay stuck in the past.

That doesn’t mean everything is smooth, though. Taylor’s relationships in the group tend to shift depending on what’s happening in her personal life.

Some of the women support her, while others keep her at arm’s length. By the looks of Taylor’s recent IG posts, Jessi is coming through as one of her biggest supporters. Either way, everyone still has opinions about Taylor, which pretty much guarantees she’ll remain centre-stage!

Miranda McWhorter

Miranda’s place in the group feels a lot more settled now than it did when the scandal first exploded. While things with Taylor aren’t exactly back to how they were, the tension between them has eased.

Right now, Miranda seems closest with Layla. Their friendship has quietly grown stronger, and Layla has said Miranda is someone she really leans on for support.

Compared with some of the louder feuds in the group, Miranda’s friendships feel a little calmer these days.

Demi Engemann

Demi is probably the most divisive person in the group right now. Some of the women are happy to have her back around, while others still aren’t interested in fixing things.

Her biggest fallout is with Jessi, who has made it very clear that their friendship is over for good.

However, Demi isn’t totally on the outs, Whitney has openly said Demi is the person she’s closest to in the cast right now. So while Demi may not be friends with everyone, she definitely still has allies.

Whitney Leavitt

Whitney has never been afraid to speak her mind, and that hasn’t changed. Recently, she ranked her friendships with the cast, putting Demi at the top and Jen firmly at the bottom.

Demi can be seen commenting on Whitney’s posts: “Best duo… so excited for you guys.”

Her relationship with Jen seems especially tense at the moment, with Whitney hinting there’s still a lot of unresolved drama between them. At the same time, she remains close with Layla and Mikayla, which keeps her firmly connected to the group, even if not everyone is thrilled about it.

Jen Affleck

Jen’s biggest issue right now is still Whitney. The two were once very close, but things shifted when Whitney grew closer to Demi, someone Jen felt had been targeting her.

Jen has said that losing Whitney’s support during a difficult time really hurt, and the distance between them hasn’t been fully repaired. These days, Jen seems more careful about who she trusts within the group.

She has some co-stars like Layla and Mikayla commenting on her recent IG posts things like: “Hot mama,” and heart emojis.

Jessi Draper

Jessi has drawn a very clear line when it comes to Demi. The two used to be close, but Jessi has said their friendship is completely over and won’t be repaired.

Despite that fallout, Jessi isn’t isolated in the group. Layla publicly supported her during the drama, which shows she still has strong friendships within MomTok.

Jessi has a fair few of her co-stars publicly supporting her, especially when it comes to her business. On a recent IG post, Taylor wrote: “I’m taking notes per usual” and Mayci commented: “My boss b**** .”

Layla Taylor

Layla has quietly become one of the best-connected people in the group. She gets along with several of the women and often moves between different friendship circles.

She’s especially close with Miranda, while also staying loyal to Jessi during the Demi drama.

Whitney has also said Layla is one of the castmates she’s closest to. Basically, Layla manages to stay involved in the group without always being pulled into the centre of the fights.

Layla’s popularity is clear to see as she has most of the group leaving sweet comments on her recent IG posts.

Mayci, Miranda, Taylor, Mikayla and the rest of the Secret Lives girls are all sharing words of support for Taylor.

Mikayla Matthews

Mikayla is often one of the calmer voices in the group. She’s friendly with several of the women and doesn’t usually lead the drama, but she’s still very much part of the social circle.

Whitney has said Mikayla is one of the people she’s closest to, and Mikayla has also been tight with Mayci and Jen in the past.

She may not be at the centre of every feud, but she’s definitely still a key part of the group.

That’s totally reflected in the ladies’ IG activity as of late. On a recent post about the chronic illness Mikayla deals with, her co-stars, including Whitney, Layla, and Mayci, wrote: “love you,” and “You’re still so hot…”

Mayci Neeley

Mayci often acts as a bit of a bridge between different friendships. She’s close with Mikayla and Jen, and she’s also been one of Taylor’s long-time friends.

Her relationship with Whitney has been described as more polite than close, which fits with how the group dynamics currently look.

Mayci might not always be the loudest person in the room, but she tends to stay connected to several sides of the group.

By the looks of Instagram, Mayci and Jessi are close, as Jessi commented on a recent post: “Still hot AF.”

