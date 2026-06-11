Meet the Texas outdoorsman and general contractor Marshall Strain from Outlast: The Jungle

Marshall Strain is a 31 year old general contractor from Texas who is relying on his years of construction to win this season of Outlast: The Jungle.

Construction business owner and Texas outdoorsman

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Marshall began his career working as a custom home builder, gaining hands-on experience building high-quality homes. In 2022, he launched his own construction company, Paws on Construction, serving the Dallas, Texas area. His construction experience has honed his ability to make the most out of minimal resources. A skill likely useful deep in the Panamanian jungle with little to no supplies.

Marshall’s a true outdoorsman. Taking frequent hunting and camping trips, he loves the outdoors. He also has a “deep respect for nature and doesn’t plan on sugarcoating his words with his fellow competitors,” he told Netflix.

Dad of three and handball player

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Dad to three young children, Mable, Stella, and Stetson, he had his first child at the age of 23. So he’s no stranger to having his hands full and keeping things under control. Together with his wife, Samantha Strain, he’s built a happy life in Texas. Hopefully juggling responsibilities as a father, husband, and businessman will give him the necessary social skills needed to make it to the final in Outlast: The Jungle.

On top of his construction business and love of the outdoors, he’s also an avid handball player. So much so that he’s an ambassador for and runs the Dallas Handball Club. Similar to a mix of basketball, netball, and football, it’s a face-paced, high-energy sport. Hopefully his years of playing have built up his endurance for the treacherous jungle. It’s played in two teams of seven, so he knows how to navigate a group dynamic. Social skills that are crucial for making it to the end.

It’s looking promising for Marshall, as he has the physical, outdoor, and social skills needed to make it to the end and survive the jungle.

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