There’s a huge range, so here are all the ages of the Outlast: The Jungle season three cast

Season three of Outlast: The Jungle has finally released on Netflix, so let’s have a look at the very mixed ages of the iconic cast. From former NFL players to FBI agents, there’s a huge range of cast members this season so let’s meet them all whilst ranking them from youngest to eldest.

Halle Cooley – 20

Out of all the ages of the Outlast: The Jungle, Halle is the youngest season three cast member at just 20 years old. She may be a model, but she grew up riding horses, mending fences, and spearfishing on her family’s Texas ranch. She’s also a marathon runner and an expert in jiujitsu who plans to physically dominate the competition.

Brett Johnson – 21

Next up is Brett, a commercial fisherman who grew up in the swamps of Louisiana. He once brought down a boar with nothing but a screwdriver. He’s confident that his deep connection to the land and adaptability will give him an edge in any challenge.

Braxton Fish – 24

Braxton is a literal adventure vlogger who says he doesn’t need allies in this game, just opportunities.

Sarah Awad – 25

Sarah is a former rugby player who plans to rally the weaker players into a strong alliance that can pick off the self-proclaimed “alphas.”

Morgan Colburn – 26

Sales manager Morgan was born and raised in Florida and is counting on her background in psychology to help her charm, disarm, and manipulate as necessary.

Leiya Pillitteri – 26

Leiya works as a permanent makeup artist and is a triathlete who also excels in building shelters and tools out of bamboo, a key element of her Taiwanese roots and island culture. Leiya plans to play the long game by letting others underestimate her impressive skills.

Mary Wedell – 27

Mary spent five years travelling across the country in a van before settling in California, and now spends her days working on a farm and surfing.

Maddy Jones – 28

Maddy grew up hunting with her father, and could shoot and field dress a deer by the age of eight. She doesn’t need to count on anyone else in the competition to feed her and is sure her killer instinct will make her a strong contender.

Nikki Hru – 28

Nikki was born in Florida but now lives in LA, but nonetheless she’s an expert trapper with uncontested knife skills and an eye for fire making, Nikki’s ready to bring the never-tap-out attitude of a former lightweight champion to the jungle.

Marshall Strain – 31

Marshall works as a general contractor and years of working in construction has helped develop his ability to make the most out of minimal resources.

Dave Cecchini – 32

Dave casually worked as an expedition leader in Appalachia, so if anything he’s a bit overqualified for the show. He knows archery and hoe to carve his own fishing and is confident in his ability to fake friendships.

Abby Chu – 32

Abby is a dive master who’s swam with shark species around the world. Reliable and calm under pressure, Abby hopes to rally the ladies of the competition into an unbeatable faction.

Pharaoh Gayles – 34

Pharoah is a five time gator wrestling champion which is just wild, with his father being a member of the Seminole people. He spent years with the tribe’s elders in Florida learning how to read the environment and track prey, both on land and underwater. Pharaoh plans to use the harsh landscape to help manipulate the game and isn’t afraid to play dirty.

Wes Saunders – 36

Wes is a former NFL player who grew up fishing with his grandfather, and whilst he lacks in classic survivalist training, he plans to make up for with the strength, determination, and leadership that only a pro football player can bring to the table.

Sean Jacobs – 38

Sean previously worked as an African aid worker who spent numerous years working in refugee camps, wildlife rehab centers, and remote villages as an aid worker and animal rescuer. He plans to bulldoze the competition, even if that means stealing food and sabotaging shelters.

Ben Orndorff – 41

Out of all the ages of the Outlast: The Jungle season three cast, Ben is the oldest at 41. He also used to work as a federal agent so everyone seriously needs to watch their backs, however he plans to hide his intelligence background and use his expertise in reading people and manipulating information to his advantage.

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