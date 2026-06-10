Outlast The Jungle model Halle Cooley is TikTok-famous and living all our cowgirl dreams

Halle Cooley from Outlast The Jungle is a 20-year-old model, and she’s a lot more than just a “part-time horse girl”. She genuinely spends most of her nights at the ranch riding her horse, is TikTok-famous, and basically has an entire collection of cowgirl boots. Jealous.

She works as a model, Jiu Jitsu manager and barrel racer from Georgetown, Texas. Halle was born and raised in Austin, is passionate about food and travel, and owns ponies! Halle has worked with Spur West and ran a marathon in the last year, alongside filming.

Halle is no stranger to cameras, because she has 209K followers on TikTok and 147K on Instagram. Think Hannah Montana: The Movie, because she spends most mornings collecting eggs from her chickens, feeding the horses, and making sure the ranch is all clean and tidy.

She went to Stagecoach Festival and is often out with the girlies, but she’s also super dedicated. Halle completed her first Hyrox challenge in March, and is “excited to push herself harder next time,” having grown up riding horses, mending fences, and spearfishing.

Halle spent all of her time as a child on her family’s Texas ranch, and plans to physically dominate the competition. She has two TikTok accounts, and on one, she said she can make “one call and there will be 10+ trucks in your driveway with men that kill with bare hands.”

@hallejolene this was our first ride ever when i was 12!! she’s taught me so much i cant stand the thought of her getting old🥹🥹 #fyp #horses ♬ remember you – Dominurmom

Halle’s social media “blew up when she done her first bareback video” with her horse, Ricky, who is six years old, and can even stand up on him. As of 2024, she was studying Business at McCombs, in which she finally realized she’s “not even being made to do this.”

She also joked how she “makes a living off of creepy men saying you’re the most beautiful woman they’ve ever seen” but also said she asked her boss for time off from working at American restaurant chain Twin Peaks, an operational role in a ‘breastaurant’ environment.

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