Inside Serena and Kordell’s wholesome relationship two years after Love Island USA

When Serena Page and Kordell Beckham first coupled up on Love Island USA season six, no one could have predicted how dramatic or ultimately triumphant their journey would be. The twists and turns of their love story is attracted millions of fans to season six, helping make it a breakout hit for Peacock in the summer of 2024.

Nearly two years on, “Kordena” are still going strong and showing no signs of slowing down. Here’s a full inside look into Serena and Kordell’s wholesome relationship two years after their season on Love Island USA.

Sparks, drama, and Casa Amor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Page (@serenaapagee)

When season six premiered in June 2024, Serena immediately caught Kordell’s eye, and the couple started the season off strong. For weeks they developed their connection in front of millions of viewers. And Kordell made it clear early on that he wasn’t interested in anyone else. Their chemistry was truly undeniable.

Casa Amor truly tested them. Kordell’s decision to get to know fellow islander Daia McGhee sent shockwaves through the villa. Serena, who stayed loyal throughout, was visibly heartbroken when Kordell recoupled. It was the moment fans weren’t sure they’d recover from. And honestly, one of the most talked about plot twists of the season.

But Serena’s decision to step back is what ultimately saved them. The distance made Kordell realise what he stood to lose, and the two found their way back to each other. From that point on, their bond only got stronger. They ultimately won the $100,000 grand prize and made history by becoming the first Black couple to win Love Island USA. Iconic.

Going official and making it work

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Page (@serenaapagee)

Leaving the villa is where most Love Island romances fall apart. For Serena and Kordell, it’s where things got serious. After winning and splitting the $100,000 prize, they made their relationship official during a date in Santa Monica in August 2024. Shortly after the show ended, Kordell moved from Dallas, Texas, to Los Angeles to be closer to Serena.

In October 2024, Serena shared in an interview with People that she will not be moving in with Kordell until they are engaged. “This is my apartment. My finger’s empty and so is my apartment. I can live with you when we’re engaged,” she said. So it looks like they won’t be moving in together anytime soon until a rock is on her finger.

“The next step would be an engagement,” she shared in the same interview, “and we need some time for that.” Really, there’s no telling when Kordell will get down on one knee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kordell Beckham (@korde1ll)

They celebrated their one year anniversary in August 2025, with Kordell posting a 19 picture carousel captioned: “I love you baby, and I’m ready to spend the next 365 days with you.”

Out of the villa, they’ve been booked and busy. From major brand deals to appearances in commercials, Serena and Kordell have had their hands full with a slew of brand deals and campaigns. Most notably, the pair starred together in a CeraVe campaign that aired on Peacock in 2025, were in a SavagexFenty Valentine’s Day campaign, and collaborated with Spotify.

As of May 2026, Serena and Kordell have been dating for nearly two years since leaving the show. They’ve celebrated major milestones together from their first holiday season and anniversary to red carpet appearances and brand partnerships.

In a reality TV landscape littered with short-lived villa romances, Kordena remain one of Love Island USA’s strongest couples ever. And it looks like the best chapter might still be ahead of them.

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