Its changed locations, so here’s where season three of Outlast: The Jungle was filmed

The location for season three of Outlast: The Jungle is a big switch up from the two prior seasons, so here’s the tropical location where it was filmed.

For both season one and two of Outlast: The Jungle, the series was filmed in Alaska with the freezing cold being one of the biggest challenges the contestants faced. But now the new location will bring all new challenges for the cast.

So, where was season three of Outlast: The Jungle filmed?

Season three was filmed entirely in Panama in the Panamanian jungle, Bocas del Toro and the Pearl Islands. Showrunner Mike Odair spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the change for the new season, sharing: “This season felt like throwing gasoline on the format. We traded the frozen isolation of Alaska for the heat and volatility of Panama, and everything changed: the survival, the strategy, and the social dynamics.

“Having now seen two seasons of the game, these contestants arrived ready to manipulate alliances and push the social experiment further than ever before, creating a season that feels more primal, unpredictable, and intense from the very start. And as a showrunner, cast is everything, and this may be our most dynamic group yet.”

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