All the signs Nathan and Gael from Below Deck Med aren’t together anymore

Something seems to be up with Below Deck Mediterranean’s Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron. The couple, who overcame a messy on-again, off-again history to start a family together, are now setting off alarm bells on social media. Here are all the signs that Nathan and Gael from Below Deck Med aren’t together anymore.

From deckhands to parents

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan Gallagher (@nathanjgallagher_)

Nathan and Gael first met working as deckhands on Below Deck Med season nine. Gael arrived on the yacht already in a relationship, but by episode nine she had broken up with her boyfriend got together with Nathan. Once filming wrapped they split but quickly got back together. From then, they’ve maintained a long distance relationship between Australia and Ireland.

In April 2025, they announced they were expecting their first child together. Gael told People: “I was excited, a little scared, but mostly just overwhelmed with happiness. It felt surreal in the best way, like everything was about to change in the best way possible.” Their son Kayden was born in June 2025.

The signs they’ve split

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAEL (@gaellcameron)

Fast forward to 2026 and the clues are hard to ignore. The couple have not shared a photo together with Kayden in weeks. Gael’s posted multiple solo shots with their son, including a recent eleven month milestone for Kayden, but no sign of Nathan. Her 30th birthday post on May 17 featured pictures of her and girlfriends, with Nathan notably absent. The caption read: “Saying goodbye to my 20s surrounded by the girls who stood by me through every high and low made this chapter feel even more special.”

The last time Nathan was posted on her Instagram was earlier this year in January. The most crucial piece of evidence may be that the pair no longer follow each other on Instagram. Which is usually a tale tell sign that the relationship is over. Yikes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAEL (@gaellcameron)

Fans on Reddit have been piecing it together. One user wrote: “Did Gael and Nathan break up? She’s always posting either their baby but I never see Nathan anymore.” Another noted: “She recently posted that she’s excited to enter a next chapter with her little boy, no mention of Nathan. She also thanked her best friends for sticking with her through the highs and lows.”

Neither has officially confirmed a split. And ironically, the pair appear very much together in the trailer for season 11. But off-screen, the silence speaks for itself.

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