Carl Radke finally breaks silence over Erika Kirk’s Summer House cameo after seven years

He was 'advised' not to talk about specific details

Erika Kirk appeared on season three of Summer House during a cameo where she got set up by Carl Radke with his housemate, Jordan Verroi.

Carl turned to the cameras and explained that Erika was “beautiful and she happens to be religious,” and thought he’d be the perfect match for Jordan, who was also very openly Christian whilst on the show.

The scene shows Erika and her friend going to meet Jordan and Carl, with the date being filmed in summer 2018 but didn’t air until spring the following year.

During a private confessional to the camera, Jordan admitted that he loved Erika’s “beautiful blonde hair, her smile, her radiance,” adding that “her outward beauty and inner beauty” is exactly what he’s been looking for he “in a woman.”

And it seems like Erika was fairly smitten with Jordan by the end of their date, as she told him that he was a “bright light in a very dark place” with the pair bonding over their shared faith.

However, the pair didn’t end up dating and Erika Kirk actually revealed that she’d declined the offer to be on Summer House as a full time cast member as she was studying for her juris master’s degree from Liberty University.

And as it happened, Erika actually ended up meeting Charlie just a few weeks after filming for Summer House finished.

And now Carl Radke has spoken out about her appearance on the show after seven years in an interview with Variety.

He shared: “I remember it all. I didn’t know she was ‘Erika Kirk.’ She wasn’t with Charlie Kirk then. She was doing stuff in New York. I met her and her brunette friend, who was on the double date as well.

“Erika wanted me to date the friend, and I said she should take a look at my friend, Jordan. We did that whole thing, they went on a date or two. I tried to set ‘em up! The whole thing is kind of insane.”

He also claimed that he was “advised to not really talk about” Erika’s Bravo history, adding: “It doesn’t have to deal with me. But all roads lead to Bravo.”

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