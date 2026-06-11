A complete guide to Sarah Awad from Outlast: The Jungle, including her job and reality TV past

Sarah Awad is in the limelight during the early episodes of Outlast: The Jungle, as she keeps arguing with her teammate Wes Saunders. Here’s a closer look at who Sarah actually is, and what she gets up to when she’s not beefing with Wes on TV.

Sarah is only 25 years old in Outlast

She’s one of the youngest contestants on the show. Only Halle, Brett and Braxton are younger than her.

Sarah speaks Arabic in addition to English.

She’s into hiking and camping and whatnot. Hopefully, these outdoorsy skills will be suitable for Outlast: The Jungle.

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Sarah has lived a thousand lives already

Sarah was sporty even when she was a student. She competed in boxing, kickboxing, rugby and wrestling while she attended West Springfield High School. Sarah also played rugby at Queens University of Charlotte, in Division 1.

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Netflix’s site describes her as a “former rugby player” who had a 10-year career. This must be including the sport she played at school.

She’s also a singer-songwriter

Sarah shares music online under the name Spazzy.

(By the way, “spaz” is not viewed as such an offensive word in the US as it is in the UK or Australia.)

Here’s her Spotify page, which is called Spazzy Bish. She has seven monthly listeners.

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Yup, Sarah has already been on a huge Netflix show

Sarah competed in season two of Squid Game: The Challenge. This landed on Netflix in November 2025. She didn’t do particularly well on the show, though. She was among the 227 players who were culled in the very first game of the season, The Count. Well, perhaps she’ll have better luck in Outlast: The Jungle?

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