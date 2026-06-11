Woah, Outlast: The Jungle’s Abby Chu has so many niche survival skills – and was on TV before

Abby Chu is among the cast members of Outlast: The Jungle who seem to actually have some survival skills. She wrangles alligators in her spare time (as one does), and she’s already been on a reality TV show similar to this one. Surely, she has a solid chance of winning? Here’s everything you need to know on Abby from Outlast: The Jungle.

Abby is from Colorado

She’s 32, and she works as a diving instructor and a travel co-ordinator. Her hometown is Colarado Springs. She grew up doing all sorts of outdoorsy activities in the mountains. Abby’s dad was a martial arts instructor who began teaching her kung fu when she was little.

She has a gazillion hardcore hobbies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Chu (@achuchu22)

Abby’s passtimes include caving, rock climbing, martial arts, horseback archery, scuba-diving with sharks. and running marathons in Lord of the Rings cosplay. Surely, some of these skills will come in handy on Outlast: The Jungle?

She also participates in something called Gator Fest each year, which seems to entail sitting on alligators in fancy dress. (The alligators are held in captivity at Colarado Gator Farm, and the humans are catching ones who require medication.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Chu (@achuchu22)

She’s also a photographer?!

Based on her photography Instagram, her speciality seems to be *whimsical* pictures of families in fields with assorted hoofed animals.

Yup, Abby has been on reality TV before

Both Abby and Sarah competed in season two of Netflix‘s Squid Game: The Challenge. Abby was numbered Player 045.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Chu (@achuchu22)

Unfortunately, she wasn’t quite as good at that show as she is at Outlast: The Jungle. Abby didn’t make it beyond the first episode. Her team failed at the Six-Legged Pentathlon challenge.

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