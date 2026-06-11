Who will be the winner of Outlast: The Jungle? Here’s which of the cast reach the final

Outlast: The Jungle is a juicy new survival show on Netflix. 16 people are split into three teams and dumped in the wilderness in Panama. If you lack the patience to sit through all six hour-long episodes of Outlast: The Jungle (or you’re already fed up of watching the cast bicker), but you’re desperate to know who’s in the final, then we have answers for you.

Do we know the winner of Outlast: The Jungle yet?

Nope. Sozzles. The first six episodes of Outlast: The Jungle are on Netflix now for you to binge. The final two episodes will come out on Wednesday 17th June. You’ll get to see which cast members are crowned winners then.

Who makes it to the final of Outlast?

Almost half the contestants fell by the wayside during the first six episodes of the show. Mary crashed out pretty early, after no team wanted to take her in. The Charlie Team kicked out Ben, and the Bravo Team refused to let him in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Orndorff (@restlessben)

In episode five, Halle became so tired and dehydrated that she used the flare gun to quit. But plenty are still kicking around in that jungle. Sean even had to leave because of a medical emergency.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Elizabeth Mahoney Jacobs (@lj_fit22)

The cast members who aren’t eliminated, and are still around at the end of episode six are: Sarah Awad, Abby Chu, Morgan Colburn, Braxton Fish, Pharaoh Gayles, Nikki Hru, Maddy Jones, Leiya Pillitteri and Wes Saunders.

Unfortunately, we will still have to endure those men in Team Charlie on our screens for episodes seven and eight.

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