Outlast: The Jungle’s Ben was a federal agent, but then he decided to quit his job to travel

Ben from Outlast: The Jungle was a federal agent for the Office of Naval Intelligence. However, he decided to completely change his life, quit his job and travel the world, which involved basically hopping from hostel to hostel, and meeting people from all different cultures.

Now, his life is hiking mountains, trying caviar, and working snowboard instructor jobs. From 2018 to 2020, Ben was travelling the world, and “pined” for a permanent place he could call home. But in the last few months, he’s been sharing pics back in his federal uniform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Orndorff (@restlessben)

In the last month, Ben has been hanging out with friends and family, being an adrenaline junkie, and playing on golf courses. He also wrote: “For my midlife crisis, I might f*** around and get in the best shape of my life,” and seems to live in a permanent home now.

His main slice of heaven is his garden, and to be honest, it’s giving potential $1 million winner! Ben, who is 41, recently visited Namibia, but when he’s home, he’s a turtle father to pets called Elder Torque and Tortellini, who live in the little pond in his garden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Orndorff (@restlessben)

Antique gear and fake plants are all over his house, but it’s safe to say Ben is up for anything. He was even a guider in Alaska in the summer of 2024. But his roots sort of explain why he loves the outdoors so much, because his parents met while white water rafting.

He’s the oldest on the cast, which arguably means he’s more experienced, and it turns out he bought himself a house in 2020. Ben wrote: “Not only could I buy the house I had invested myself in financially and emotionally, it could serve as a single family home or a business!”

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