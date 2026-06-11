An investigation into Nikki’s boxing career before Outlast: The Jungle, and what she does now

Nikki Hru from Outlast: The Jungle was introduced to Netflix viewers as a boxer. However, on the show we mostly just watch her bicker about camping. So, here’s an extensive look at Nikki’s boxing career, and what job she’s actually doing now after Outlast: The Jungle.

Wait, which one is Nikki again?

Nikki Hru is 28 years old on Outlast. She grew up in Florida, and now lives in Los Angeles.

Yup, Nikki from Outlast: The Jungle is a boxer

Nikki Hru is the former lightweight Misfits Boxing champion. She beat Alexis Grace on 23rd March 2024, and was the reigning champion for 174 days until Carla Jade defeated her. Lots of Nikki’s matches were televised on DAZN. She had a sponsorship deal with Adidas Boxing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Hru (@nikkihru)

Nikki also works as an actor?!

According to Nikki’s IMDB profile, she has studied Shakespeare and circus arts. I too have watched The Lion King and The Greatest Showman, if that counts.

Most of Nikki’s roles to date have been on short films and micro-dramas, such as shows on ReelShort. Her sizeable portfolio features roles in projects called “Tutoring My Rival Boy”, “Taxi Dad, Major Son”, and “Ride or Lie: Falling for the Racing Kingpin in Disguise”.

Oh, and she’s a cosplayer

Well, everyone needs a hobby. Nikki’s is dressing up as Harley Quinn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Hru (@nikkihru)

What survival skills does Nikki have?

Nikki is a keen traveller, who has visited around 20 countries. She enjoys hiking and camping. Nikki has had plenty of practice at making fires.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Hru (@nikkihru)

Although Nikki is clearly very athletic, she seems to have had less practice at extreme sports such as caving and alligator-wrangling than some of the other contestants on Outlast. Hopefully, this won’t hold her back.

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