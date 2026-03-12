Amber claims Jordan drank ‘more than anyone she knows’ after Love Is Blind reunion claims

During the Love Is Blind reunion, Jordan claimed that Amber had an issue with how much alcohol she drank, claiming she even “blacked out” at one point.

He claimed that one month after they got married he invited Amber to a wedding and she “blacked out” for the first 30 minutes then fell asleep at the table and cussed him out at the wedding. He then claimed Amber was going to drive home and he had to take her keys because she was “wasted.”

He also claimed that Amber would “scream at him” and “not show up for sh*t” and created an environment which made him very uncomfortable.

Amber has since seemingly addressed the claims Jordan made about her drinking at the Love Is Blind reunion, after a post made in a Facebook group which accused her of being an “alcoholic.”

She wrote: “That post is so disgusting and untrue. I don’t even have time to be a drunk lol. I’m actually a nurse practitioner in family medicine. I oversee over 1,300 patients. I work 12 hour days four days a week plus take care of my daughter. Did I drink on the show? Of course! I was nervous and also didn’t have my child. That was so far from my actual reality.”

She continued: “Jordan loves drinking more than anyone I know lmao that was never his issue. We both had a moment of overindulging on a weekend without my daughter however it never happened again to that extent. Am I the only person who has ever had too much to drink at a social event? This doesn’t reflect my day to day life.

“I also couldn’t pop prescription pills if I wanted. I get drug tested. I can’t do my job and be on substances. I am neurodivergent which is why I do talk differently than most people.

“To accuse a mother and a professional of being an alcoholic is so dangerous and damaging to me.”

