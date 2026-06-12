It’s confusing, so here’s the full breakdown for how to vote on Love Island USA

If you’ve been trying to figure out how to actually vote on Love Island season eight and ended up more confused than when you started, you’re not alone. The voting system can be a bit tricky, so here’s the full breakdown for how to vote on Love Island USA.

First, download the app

Voting is only accessible via the official Love Island USA app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices. There’s no way to vote on the Peacock website or through social media. It has to be through the app.

Set up your account

To vote, you must be at least 18 years old and physically located in the US. You’ll also need to sign up via the app with a valid US phone number. Sorry international watchers. Beyond that, voting is completely free of charge.

When can you vote?

This is where it gets a little tricky. Announcements about voting windows are usually made a few hours before they open. They’re announced either on the official Love Island USA app or on the show’s social media accounts. Voting can also be announced during the final moments of an episode, so make sure to watch until the very end.

Voting periods remain open for around two hours and 30 minutes after the episode has finished airing. It’s worth turning on push notifications so you don’t miss the window.

What are you actually voting for?

Fan voting directly influences outcomes including rankings, eliminations, dates, and bombshell arrivals. So your vote genuinely matters. The islanders inside the villa have no idea what’s happening outside, meaning America’s opinion can completely shift the game.

A few important rules

Viewers are allowed to cast a single vote per voting period, and once a vote has been submitted it is considered final. You cannot go back and change it. So think carefully before you tap.

It’s also worth noting that the first public voting window of season eight, which opened on June 9, experienced widespread technical difficulties. Users reported a “network error” message when attempting to cast votes. If that happens to you, keep trying and keep an eye on the show’s socials for any updates.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.