Nick Cannon finally revealed whether Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi is his favourite baby mama

One quick glimpse at Bre’s Instagram profile is enough to see that almost every single picture she has is with Nick Cannon, a stark difference compared to some of his other baby mama’s who never post with him. As a result there have been rumours about whether Bre Tiesi is Nick Cannon’s favourite baby mama, something he’s now directly addressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi)



Appearing on The Breakfast Club radio show, he clarified rumours that Bre Tiesi is his favourite baby mama” out of the six he currently has. He asked “why do people say that?” before acknowledging that he’s seen more out and about and on social with Bre because of her status.

He explained: “”She’s already famous. The reason why people say that, and I understand, is because she’s in media like that. Social media is part of her business, so yeah, she’s always posting, whereas some of the mothers of my children really want to be private.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi)



Nick then revealed that some of his baby mama’s have told him that they don’t want to participate in his upcoming Netflix documentary, one of which is Brittany Bell. Brittany just graduated with a PhD, and actually wrote her dissertation about the impact of ‘absent fathers’, specifically about those who ‘have multiple children with different women.’

He continued: “One of the mothers of my children, or three of my children, actually, she’s literally a psychologist, and she’s like, ‘This isn’t good for my actual career.’ To always be looked at as one of the baby mamas.

“So I have to respect that energy. I’m probably at that household and with those kids more than anybody, just because of the amount of kids, and they’re in school and stuff. But she’s like, ‘I don’t want cameras and all that,’ and she was like, ‘If I do, I want to be able to control the narrative, because I’m a doctor. So, I was like, ‘I gotta respect that.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi)



Nick Cannon added that he and Bre Tiesi are also so frequently together because they’re in the same industry, adding: “My goal is to love everyone as equally as possible. I do feel like I have a soul connection with all the mothers of my children but the idea of what a soulmate is, is like, ‘You’re my one and only.’ Yeah, clearly I don’t have a one and only.”

And it seems like as far as Bre is concerned she’s the favourite, as she previously admitted: “I’m always number one. I don’t know what anyone else is doing.” Well there we go!

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.