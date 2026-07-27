Right, here’s all the explosive drama going on between Big Brother’s Ashley and Morgan

Big Brother‘s Ashley and Morgan have had major drama since they left the house, even though they were really close on the show. So, let’s dive deep into what’s going on between them, because apparently the feud started during a taxi ride, according to co-star Jimmy.

Ashley and Morgan’s drama began in a taxi

The day after the Big Brother finale, there was a party. There was a situation in an Uber where Morgan and Ashley were going out with a group of BB alumni to a party, and Morgan was in the car with Paul and some others, but didn’t want Ashley (and Amy) to get in the car.

Allegedly, they asked them to call another Uber. They hadn’t talked since, until the Big Brother Barbecue where they talked about the situation. Morgan claimed she didn’t want Amy in the car, not Ashley – which Jimmy does not believe. This is all according to him!

They’ve been feuding on X for weeks

After Ashley and Morgan left the Big Brother house, there were rumours circulating that Ashley doesn’t like Morgan. She then wrote on X: “She played a great game, I played a great game. Stop trying to pit us against each other. I do respect her. There is no beef.”

Morgan bit back at the photo she shared, saying, “You and I both know why this photo was taken. It represented a cordial moment in a shared space, not a change in our relationship. I think it’s important context isn’t lost when moments like this are shared publicly.”

Ashley asked Morgan how Vince is

Things escalated when Ashley asked Morgan how co-star Vince is doing, before sharing their texts, which appeared to show Morgan asking to grab a coffee together. Ashley reiterated how she doesn’t hate her, but Ashley said she questioned “the need to post a photo.”

Ashley went on to say she doesn’t follow her on any platform, adding that nobody thinks they’re BFFs. She wrote: “A week ago, you were pulling me at the BB party to dance with you, even though we barely speak. I’ve tried to be respectful. If you want to start drama, ok!!!!”

Since then, Ashley has claimed they will “never be friends.” As for the car situation that started all of this, Ashley is claiming they talked for an hour, and that Morgan said she didn’t want Amy in the car. She also said they both apologised around a month ago… Until now!

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