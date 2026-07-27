Melanie and Sincere have been awfully quiet since leaving the Love Island USA villa and placing third in the competition. However, there have been signs that point to where things stand with them now. We did a deep dive into whether Melanie and Sincere are still together after Love Island USA.

Melanie and Sincere were just spotted in Los Angeles, California according to some social media posts. They were spotted together by fans who posted about the encounter online, sending Love Island USA fans into a frenzy. They were seen at a restaurant in the Silver Lake, Los Angeles area and even on the swan paddle boats in Echo Park.This entire evening sounds like a romantic date night.

Melanie and Sincere in the wild… pic.twitter.com/0Cp2IInaM5 — M_ttamara (@M_ttamara) July 27, 2026

While other islanders like Trinity, Bryce, and Kayda have been photographed together out and about, Melanie and Sincere have been particularly quiet. They’ve totally been keeping things under wraps. Which makes sense seeing how much backlash the pairing got while they were in the villa.

They’ve both kept things entirely off of social media for now. Neither have made a post or story with the other in it.

While there’s been mostly radio silence from them, there have been some major updates about Melanie and Sincere. Since leaving the villa, Melanie’s had some major changes. She recently debuted a new hairstyle that almost broke the internet: bright bubblegum pink hair. Sincere had an entire unfollowing spree on Instagram where he unfollowed around 600 to 700 people that didn’t go unnoticed. Shady.

her leaving once he put sincere in the camera 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cd5TYi1ltc — MOON ❤︎︎ (@luvmoonora) July 27, 2026

Unlike Melanie and Sincere, their families haven’t been quiet at all. During the finale, Sincere’s family livestreamed their reactions and made comments some Love Island viewers found offensive. Sincere’s cousin can be heard comparing Carl and Aniya to Shrek and Fiona, saying Aniya was “clingy”. They also called Trinity and Bryan “fake love” after they came in first place. Some people think their tension might be due to the comments Sincere’s family made about her close friends, Trinity and Aniya, but nothing’s been confirmed yet.

The sighting of the pair is the biggest sign that they haven’t broken things off yet. It’s not an official relationship update, but all the signs are pointing that they’re still together.

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