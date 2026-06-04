Your complete guide to Melanie Moreno’s vibey life before Love Island USA season eight

Season eight of Love Island USA may have only just begun, but Melanie and Sincere seem pretty well-suited so far. They’re both Eagles fans, and neither appear to be horrible people! What a match! Here’s a nosy look at what Melanie Moreno’s life was like before she entered the Love Island villa and started making out with Sincere non-stop.

Melanie is an LA girlie

Melanie from Love Island USA 2026 is 24 years old. She is Dominican, and is fluent in Spanish as well as English. Melanie was born in Philadelphia, and now lives in Los Angeles.

She has the most Love Island-y job ever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MELANIE MORENO ♱ (@melanieelisa)

So, Melanie works as a fashion model – just like Gabriel Vasconcelos, and Kayda Bosse, and pretty much every other Love Islander since 2017. However, Melanie’s day job is as the manager of a bikini shop. Woah, I expect the selection of swimwear she wears on the show to be sensational.

Melanie loves a holiday

If you follow Melanie’s Instagram, you’ll see she’s been pretty much here, there and everywhere. Melanie has ventured to Arraial do Cabo, London, Milan, Paris and Rio De Janeiro recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MELANIE MORENO ♱ (@melanieelisa)

She’s a Scorpio and I’m scared

Melanie explained in her intro video: “Sex is important. It has to be good. I’m a Scorpio. We’re a little freaky.” We have been warned.

She then continued: “I don’t use the term ‘girls’ girl’. Any real woman that loves women never has to say ‘I’m a girl’s girl’. It just shows in the way you behave, and the way you show up for them.”

I like this one.

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