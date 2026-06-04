A deep dive on Sean from Love Island USA, who’s already making headlines for the wrong reasons

There’s already drama surrounding Sean Reifel, and Love Island USA 2026 has barely begun. Since he’s already making headlines, here’s a closer look a who Sean from Love Island USA actually is.

Yes, Sean has a kid

Sean is aged 29 – making him one of the oldest Islanders in the villa this year. His son Ravello was born in June 2024. Ravello’s mother is called Nicole Santiago.

He had a custody battle with his ex

According to The Sun, Sean and his ex Nicole had a legal dispute over custody of their son in 2025. A judge eventually establishes a temporary co-parenting agreement, giving both parents shared custody. The judge granted Sean time with Ravello on a rotating schedule. Both parents had to sign a non-disparagement provision, saying they would avoid saying negative things about each other which Ravello could find out about.

There’s drama over Sean signing up for Love Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Reifel (@parm3_sean)

In order to appear on Love Island USA, Sean quit his job as a police officer after less than a year. It seems neither his former boss or the mayor of the town are impressed.

J. William Reynolds, the mayor of Bethlehem (a town in Pennsylvania) told WHTM: “Our police department spent a lot of time training. We paid thousands of taxpayer dollars to send him to the police academy. We are disappointed he left as we now have another vacancy in our department that is impossible to fill until next year … I never thought I’d see the day in America where reality show participation wins out over being a police officer.” Yikes.

You can follow Sean on Instagram, if you’re bothered

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Reifel (@parm3_sean)

Sean’s Instagram and TikTok pages generally alternates between posts about how amazing fatherhood is, and posts about how amazing he is in the gym.

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