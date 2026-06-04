Meet Kayda Bosse from Love Island USA 2026, first bombshell and total baddie

She said the girls should 'watch out' and I believe her

The first bombshells of Love Island USA 2026 most definitely bombshells. New girl Kayda strutted out the villa with Georgiou and Dettloff – leaving Annis in tears. So, what does Kayda Bosse get up to when she’s not causing chaos in the Love Island USA villa? Here’s a very nosy look at her day-to-day life.

Kayda Bosse is one of the youngest girls in the villa

She’s 22 (like the Taylor Swift song). Her birthday is 30th January. Trinity is also 22, but most of the other girlies on Love Island USA this year are a bit older.

Kayda is Haitian, and is from New Hampshire.

She works as a model

Kayda was introduced on the show as a model. Evolve Model Management signed her in 2022. It’s not clear what modelling work she’s up to at the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KB🤍 (@kaydabosse)

Oh, of course she’s already influencing

Kayda already has 130,000 followers on her TikTok page, and 6,100 followers on her Insta profile. She mostly shares pics of herself on her various travels to London, Las Vegas and Montreal.

Kayda has a dog

She’s described her American Pit Bull Terrier as her “best friend” and the “love of my life”. Awww.

She’s not exactly lacking in confidence Kayda had definitely perfected her strutting skills before she entered the Love Island villa alongside Gabriel Vasconcelos. In her intro, she said: “I’m ten out of ten. These men are going to fall to their knees for me. I’m in my player mode. These other girls should definitely watch out. I’m going to step on toes if I have to.” Omg, I can’t wait to watch. For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.