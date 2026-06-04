Sean Reifel and his baby mama had custody battle over their son before Love Island USA

He took his ex to court when their son was just eight months old

During the first episode of Love Island USA, Sean Reifel talked about ending his 10 year relationship and soon having a son with his baby mama.

However, according to The US Sun, he and Nicole Santiago were involved in a custody battle at the start of last year when their son, Ravello, was just eight months old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Reifel (@parm3_sean)



Sean to Nicole to court after he allegedly filed a custody complaint against her on January 17th, 2025. Whilst his complaint is private, the court ended up issuing legal custody to both parents, which included “the right to make major decisions on behalf of the child, including but not limited to decisions concerning medical, religious, and educational issues, and issues concerning school-related extracurricular activities.”

The Sun reports that whilst Sean was not living in Pennsylvania at the time, that the judge granted him three days of custody every 10 days.

According to documents, Sean was to relocate to Pennsylvania in July 2025, which he appeared to do as he got a job with the Bethlehem Police Department in August 2025.

However, he’s recently come under fire from the former mayor and the chief of police for quitting his job in order to go on Love Island USA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Reifel (@parm3_sean)



The judge also put a non-disparagement clause in the custody order between Love Island USA star Sean Reifel and his baby mama regarding their son.

The judge ordered: “Each party shall encourage the child to love and respect the other party and that party’s family members. Neither party shall make or permit anyone else to make negative comments about the other party or his or her family members in the presence or hearing of the child, or in any circumstance that may lead to repetition of such comments to the child, such as, for example, by posting the comments on social media.”

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