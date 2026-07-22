Meet the British-Iranian socialite, Panthea Parker on the Real Housewives of London season one

Season one of the Real Housewives of London is premiering tonight on Bravo, and we’re taking a look at the six cast members. Panthea Parker is one of the bougie ladies joining the cast, so here’s everything we know about her from season one of the Real Housewives of London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panthea Parker (@thepantheaparker)

Panthea is a British-Iranian socialite and moved to England at the young age of four from Iran. She’s 51 years old, has three young children, and lives with her husband Ed Parker. She’s also a mum to an older son from her first marriage, so she has four children in total.

She’s been on the Mayfair scene since the nineties, where she was always seen partying with A-listers, and has attended the same top celebrity weddings where J-Lo has been a guest.

Panthea, who is married to top London lawyer Ed Parker, exclusively told us that this is her first foray into “any job” because she’s “never had a job except being a mother: and said: “It’s the biggest job. I pride myself on being good mother and a good wife.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panthea Parker (@thepantheaparker)

“I’m running my home and making amazing memories and not being stressed, but this has definitely been an eye-opener. But I mean, I’m very privileged and something clicked halfway through the show that, ‘Oh my god, this is big,’” she told us.

A private jet is nothing new in Panthea’s world, thanks to her husband being the global head of law firm Mayer Brown’s derivatives and structured products team. He’s a pretty big deal and has even written several top-rated business books on law.

She also told Reality Shrine that she’s been getting Botox since she was 26 years old, and even shared that she eats Cadbury’s chocolate every single night.

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