Meet Juliet Mayhew, the Aussie business woman on season one of Real Housewives of London

With the Real Housewives of London season premiere dropping tonight, we’re taking a look at all of the cast members. Juliet Mayhew is one of the fabulous ladies on Real Housewives of London season one, so here’s everything we know about her.

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Originally from Queensland, Australia, Juliet made the move to the United Kingdom at just 12 years old for boarding school. She’s called it home ever since, splitting her time between Cornwall and London. Juliet’s an event planner and has built a career and a life that’s every bit as glamorous as you’d expect from a Housewife.

Before she was throwing lavish parties for London’s elite, Juliet was in a different kind of spotlight. She won the Miss Galaxy Universe Newcomer Crown in 2012 after competing against 100+ of the fittest women in Europe! It’s an all-female fitness show that combines beauty, athletics, and swimwear.

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Now, the 47 year old seems to have managed to reverse the ageing clock and looks stunning! We need her beauty secrets ASAP. Hopefully it’s something we can afford.

Juliet has made quite the fortune by herself. She runs her own luxury leather goods company and owns a bespoke carpet company which make bamboo silk and lambswool carpets. Juliet is also a professional interior designer and graduated from Inchbald, a prestigious design school.

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On top of being wildly successful, Juliet also married into some serious money. Her fortune did increase quite a fair bit when she married hedge fund manager, Antony ‘Tiggy’ Mayhew. She has two children with him and their golden retriever.

Her father, Dr. Martin Panter, was a well-known doctor and volunteered in war-torn countries across the world. She accompanied him on some of his trips, so she grew up around giving back and compassion. She’s also the co-founder of Go Coco, a 100 per cent natural detergent brand that’s redefining sustainable living.

Between her pageant past, business ventures, and lavish lifestyle, we can already tell that Juliet is going to be one of this season’s most memorable members.

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