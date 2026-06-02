There are rumours that Gabriel has been axed from Love Island USA, so what’s going on?!

Gabriel Vasconcelos is one of the new Love Island USA cast members, however there’s been some recent speculation he’s actually been axed from the show, so what’s going on?!

Twitter user @meyechelgossips claimed that he’d been “removed from the villa after producers found out some unknown controversies about him.” So, has Gabriel Vasconcelos really been kicked off Love Island USA?

Gabriel has reportedly been REMOVED from the Love Island Usa S& Line Up following unknown controversies shown to producers.#LovelslandUsa https://t.co/WrtLUxUyK7 pic.twitter.com/2v5CQOikgY — meyechelgossips (@meyechelgossips) June 1, 2026



On the official Love Island USA Instagram, Gabriel is the only Islander who hasn’t received an introductory video yet, and he’s also reportedly been taking off the app for voting. However, the more likely scenario isn’t that he’s been fired from the show but that he’ll be returning as a bombshell instead.

After Vasana was axed at the last minute following resurfaced videos of her saying a slur, the numbers of men and women in the villa would have been uneven, but getting Gabriel in as a bombshell will even things out again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GABRIEL VASCONCELOS (@gvasconcelosv)



Someone on Reddit did say that on it says all Islanders will enter the villa on day one, with another replying: “There are also day one bombshells so just because the app says entered the villa day one doesn’t necessarily indicate if he entered as an OG or a bombshell.”

With the new season premiering tonight we won’t have long to go until we find out whether he’ll enter as an OG, a bombshell or maybe even not at all! But given that no official outlets have reported him as being removed from the villa it’s more than likely he’s going in.

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