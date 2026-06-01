Right, where do Suede and Dylan stand with each other after Calabasas Confidential?

Dylan and Suede were dating on Calabasas Confidential, and then after filming ended, it looked like they were still flirting on socials. Just a couple of months before he was spotted with Delilah, Suede commented, “there he goes.” He replied with, “buzz me in.” Wait, what?!

Suede was the newcomer to the rich friendship group, and began dating Dylan, but they both walked out on each other during dinner dates. However, Suede has some leftover feelings about her and Dylan not working out as a couple. “Never too late,” she told Tudum.

She added: “He’s one of my favourite people. How could you get mad at him for longer than a few hours? Come on.” Well, she risked her friendship with Jemma, who also had a romantic fling with Dylan, who she is no longer friends with as they “don’t share the same values.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUEDE (@suedebrooks)

However, Dylan ended up having a short-lived romance with Delilah Hamlin after filming ended, and it looks like that’s when he started flirting with her online, instead of Suede. As for Jemma, Dylan and her are in “a healthy place, for once in a really long time.”

Dylan said, “I wish nothing but the best for her.” Both Dylan and Suede follow each other, and a lot of Calabasas Confidential viewers seem to be shipping their potential relationship, even though Dylan showed up with a hickey from another woman on his neck.

According to Dylan, he didn’t want to be “a little simp” over Suede. She told him, “Do you understand that your actions affect people? I feel like now I get Jemma. You f***ed Jemma up, babe. Like, bad. The way you treat women… No, I’m trying to help you understand.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.