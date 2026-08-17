Hayden Panettiere
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RHOBH star denied claims she put a teenage Hayden Panettiere in bed with ‘famous undressed man’

Hayden recalled she 'had nowhere to hide' when it happened

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ByEllie Ring

17th August 2026, 14:40
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Prior to her death, Hayden Panettiere claimed that a trusted friend had betrayed her as a teenager by putting her into bed with an “undressed man who was very famous” whilst on a yacht.

During the book, Hayden recalled that she was “led by somebody that I had grown to trust and see as a protector” down a set of stairs and into a small room. “She physically put me in the bed next to this undressed man who was very famous. My hair stood on end, and I became ferocious. I was like, ‘This is not happening.’”

She continued: “I had nowhere to hide. I bolted, and I hid wherever I could think of to hide on a boat. There was no jumping off and swimming away…and I realized that there was nobody who was going to be empathetic to my situation — that this was nothing new to them.”

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