American Idol clip of Caleb Flynn discussing wife resurfaces during murder trial

'I love my wife more than anything in the world'

A clip of Caleb Flynn talking about his wife on American Idol has resurfaced amid his ongoing trial for allegedly murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn, charges he is pleading not guilty to.

The pair had two daughters together, who were both home on February 16th when Caleb claimed a robber came in and fatally shot Ashley. However, just a few days later the police arrested Caleb due to alleged inconsistencies in his statements.

During the trial his daughters will be able to testify behind a partition, against the strong objections of their father and his defense team, who wanted the girls to testify in open court. Caleb has entered a plea of not guilty to the murder charge.

His lawyer has warned against a “rush to judgement” with defense attorney Emily Smith telling the courtroom that “at times, Caleb said ugly, hurtful, selfish things about his wife”, but reminded the jury her client is not on trial for “being a bad husband.”

Amid the ongoing murder trial, a resurfaced clip from American Idol 2013 that shows Caleb Flynn talking about his wife has emerged.

@queenbeebrittany11 CALEB FLYNN 13 YRS BEFORE THE MURDER OF ASHLEY FLYNN: This part will make your stomach drop. Hearing Caleb say ‘I love my wife’ ‘when I want something I go after it’ on the American Idol Interview … knowing everything we know now? Unreal full body chills. ICK.😮‍💨🥴😭. Caleb Flyyn’s Full: Road To Hollywood Interview. AMERICAN IDOL SEASON 12! #IfWeOnlyKnew #CalebFlynnTrial #AmericanIdol #TrueCrimeTikTok #CourtroomRevelations ♬ original sound – 👑🐝🍯QueenBeeBrittany🍯🐝👑

Caleb auditioned for American Idol three years after he and Ashley got married, and during his confessional he shared: “I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty, just, woof, I love her. But you know, I’m just a normal person.”

He explained that his wife has “nudged” him to audition and that he’s inspired by “the lord” to make music.” Caleb also revealed that his favourite past American Idol contestant is Carrie Underwood, adding: “And I promise you, if my wife dyed her hair blonde, she would look just like her.”

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