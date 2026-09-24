Meet Wonka: The Golden Ticket’s cast and the day jobs they paused for filming

Wonka: The Golden Ticket is finally here, and there’s a full list of 24 contestants joining the cast to win a lifetime supply of money. They’ve all had to put their day jobs on pause during filming, whether they work as a phlebotomist, roofer or social media content creator.

Marcy and JoAnne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcy Winchester (@heyitsmarcyw)

Marcy and JoAnne are BFFs in their sixties. JoAnne is a homemaker while Marcy is retired. Marcy knew her friend of 20 years always wanted to be on a reality show, and invited her on after getting a golden ticket. Once she got the call, JoAnne left her husband at home.

Bryce and Taylor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Schilling (@taylynn295)

Bryce works as a roofer while Taylor is a phlebotomist. They’ve been together for four years, with Bryce’s family taking Taylor in after a difficult childhood. From house fires to health issues, the high school sweethearts are hoping to take home the lifetime cash prize.

Shawn and Garrison

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garrison Wilson (@iamgarrisonwilson)

Shawn is a special education teacher while Garrison is a partner marketing manager. Raised by his mother and grandma, Garrison grew up in a house where the 1971 film was always playing. Garrison applied for the show when his grandma’s health declined, to humour her.

Ray and Jackson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson (@jacksonj0bes)

Ray, 79, is retired, while Jackson is a bartender. Ray came out of retirement in Florida to rise to the challenge. Being chosen for this “lifetime opportunity” is hard to put into words, but Ray doesn’t plan on letting his grandson down. The two have always travelled together.

Bill and Kayla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Simone (@itskaylasimone_)

Bill is a 62-year-old retired dad, while his daughter Kayla is in consulting. Growing up, Kayla was taught to compete in everything from dance to academics, while Bill’s expertise comes down to being a master of puzzles. She was also raised watching the 1971 film together.

Tatum and Kellye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatum Sheppard Filegar (@tatum.sheppard.filegar)

Mother-daughter duo Tatum and Kellye love pageants. Tatum is a consultant and social media manager and Kellye is a professional singer, actor, and musician, as well as having won Miss Tennessee and later Miss America, while Tatum was crowned Miss Virginia!

Everett and James

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Everett Toy (@everetttoy)

Everett and James are brothers, with Everett working as a travel advisor and marketing director and James as a human resources manager. They grew up in San Francisco and bonded over their love of reality TV competitions, but never expected to be part of one.

Nick and Jason

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JASONJANI – SCE Event Group (@jasonjani)

Nick and Jason are both DJs, while the latter also runs an events company. They both mainly work on weddings and corporate events together, and have done so for a decade. Jason told Tudum: “We have the ability of working through anything presented.”

Gabrielle and Sasha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Wright (@gabwrightt)

Gabrielle is a DJ and choreographer while Sasha is an entrepreneur. They’ve been best friends since they just got out of diapers, meaning they’ve been in each other’s lives for 21 years. Sasha told Tudum Gabrielle she “honestly can’t remember a time in my life without her.”

Ziad and Austin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin Keil (@austinbvi)

Ziad is a fitness, lifestyle and nutrition coach and Austin is a content creator. They’re really close, having bonded over their shared obsession with fitness and nutrition when they met six years ago. Tbf, they could be making as much in their current careers already!

Ava and Jeffrey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeffrey Ganz (@jeffganz)

Ava and Jeffrey are a dad-daughter duo. While Ava is a creative producer, Jeffrey is a business owner. After college, Ava relocated from Newport Beach to New York City, but she and her dad are still in constant contact, with her calling him every day to advise her on life.

Moon and Hunter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter Church (@hunterchurch1)

Moon is a singer while Hunter is a general contractor. They’re brothers, know the Oompa Loompa dance, and were raised by their single mum. They recently lost a sibling and are hoping to achieve financial independence, after Hunter started his own construction firm.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.