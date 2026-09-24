Milania Giudice seen being escorted by police in now-deleted video following May arrest

She used an expletive towards her mum and has since unfollowed her whole family

Concerns have surfaced around Milania Giudice following a now deleted video posted to her story where she’s seen with her mother Teresa and sister Gia, with the three of them seemingly being escorted out by police.

In the video, Milania is heard behind the camera yelling “this is what we do now” repeatedly whilst Teresa keeps telling her that she “loves her.” Milania then told her mum to “shut the f**k up”, panning the camera around to see multiple police in frame.

RHONJ’s Milania Giudice Gets Into Heated Exchange With Teresa & Gia in Now-Deleted Video RHONJ’s Milania Giudice is raising eyebrows after a now-deleted video surfaced showing the reality star in a heated exchange involving her mom, Teresa Giudice, and sister, Gia Giudice. This story is developing. More information will be added as it becomes available. Thoughts? #RHONJ #MilaniaGiudice #TeresaGiudice #GiaGiudice #RealHousewivesOfNewJersey

#NewJersey #Bravo #BravoTV #RealityTV #RealityTVNews — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) September 23, 2026

Milania has been struggling with a lot this year, as at the start of June she was arrested for domestic violence as confirmed by legal documents obtained by Page Six.

She was then enrolled into anger management classes, and as a result her new court date has been postponed to September 29th. During her arraignment last month, the judge alleged that she “did knowingly cause bodily injury to another, specifically by striking the victim, LR, in the head with her fist, causing redness to the middle of the victim’s forehead, during a domestic dispute in violation of … a disorderly person’s offense.”

Milania was then hit by a massive personal tragedy, as her best friend Victoria Zardoya died in a freak accident at the end of July. According to a now deleted Instagram post by one of her friends, Victoria Silberbusch, Victoria sadly died after falling whilst exploring the ruins on Egmont Key.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by milania.ggiudice (@milania.ggiudice)



She claimed: “On July 24, 2026, what began as a fun, innocent day on the water with both old and new friends ended in an unimaginable and unexpected tragedy.

“A beautiful 20-year-old woman named Victoria Zardoya, who had flown to Florida for the weekend to visit friends, sustained fatal injuries due to a devastating fall while we were all exploring the historic ruins at Fort Dade on Egmont Key. We had actually been getting ready to leave and head to another spot when it all happened… Everything changed in a matter of seconds.”

Milania has been open about how much her death has affected her on socials, with some of her followers worrying about her seemingly erratic behaviour. So far Milania has made no comment regarding the video, however she has unfollowed all of her family members.

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