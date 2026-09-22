Everything Below Deck Med’s Cooper and Joy have said about each other off-screen

Cooper and Joy are believed to be dating after Below Deck Med, and there’s a few hints they’ve left about how they feel about each other. Away from filming, Joy has left a huge piece of evidence that someone’s “definitely treating her right” as she’s “glowing.” Hmm!

Cooper said they ‘have a connection’

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Cooper even said on the Yacht Mess podcast with Daisy Kelliher a while ago that he had a connection with Joy on the boat and that he “likes older women,” while Kat, who he had a boatmance with on Below Deck, revealed that she and he had cut things off between them.

“I have a very good connection with Joy, very wholesome, she is [beautiful],” he said, addressing that she’s 37 and he’s 26. Gen has also been open about alluding to a cast member “betraying Kat,” which is suspicious, and Kat’s even unfollowed both of them on socials.

Daisy is ‘being treated right’

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Daisy shared a selfie and wrote: “When someone’s glowing like that… Someone is definitely treating her right.” However, she recently confirmed she’s single, so it’s all a bit confusing to be honest. She also just commented on a video that spoke about situationships.

Daisy alluded to meeting the one

Daisy shared a video of nuns with the caption, “I’m literally one situationship away from joining them.” Joy then commented, “Then I met him.” As for Cooper, he’s shared less selfies with Joy but recently revealed he’s “figuring it out as I go” in a pic with Daisy AND Kat.

Cooper admits to his wild antics

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Cooper shared a pic with Joy and captioned it, “I’ve been a knotty boy🫣.” He also wrote, “I never want to hurt anyone,” when people began to criticise him for how he’s treated Kat on the show. Around the same time, Joy wrote, “Cooper is the dragon this week love it.”

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