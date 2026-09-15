Wait, is the real reason Kat is beefing with Chef Joy and Cooper after Below Deck Med?

No, because my heart really goes out to Kat

There’s been some drama brewing behind the scenes of Below Deck Med, with Kat dramatically beefing with Chef Joy and Cooper, so what’s going on?

Well, first off let’s recap what’s been happening between the three of them this season. Cooper and Kat started having a cheeky little boatmance, but Cooper quickly became overwhelmed and ended up ignoring her on a staff night out, and ended up flirting with other women. Instead of breaking up, the pair decided to keep their relationship a secret from the other crew members. During this period, Cooper confided in Chef Joy about his concerns surrounding his relationship with Kat, who has started feeling disrespected by how Cooper is talking to other women on the boat.

So, whilst things between the three of them seemed fine on the boat, something obviously happened after Below Deck Med finished filming as Kat has now been taking shots at Cooper and Chef Joy.

Kat recently posted and then deleted a TikTok where she called out “snake” behaviour from someone she thought was a loyal friend, and then confirmed that she’d unfollowed Chef Joy on Instagram.

Things then got even messier when Kat left a comment on one of Joy’s posts where there were pictures of her and Cooper, commenting: “Please tell me this is AI,” to which Joy clapped back: “You are not AI, this is you on worldwide TV, the best version of yourself.”

Right, so clearly something has happened that’s mean Kat feels betrayed by Chef Joy, and yes it involves Cooper. DeuxMoi posted a submission of a picture someone had sent the gossip account of Cooper and Chef Joy holding hands in Corfu, which is where the newest season just finished filming.

So, it looks Cooper and Chef Joy are now dating after Below Deck Med, which could very understandably lead Kat to be feeling pretty upset and betrayed. Something tells me things are going to get even more explosive…

Below Deck Med is currently available to watch on Hayu.

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