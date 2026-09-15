They’ve secretly been together for a year, so who is Heather Gay’s boyfriend Tripp?

Heather Gay has a new boyfriend… Well, to us anyway. She’s been dating Tripp secretly for a year, having first made their relationship official in December 2025, and now they’ve done their first public interview on the red carpet together. Strap in RHOSLC!

They met because Tripp was a contractor who worked on Heather’s brand, Beauty Lab & Laser, 10 years ago. We’ll see a lot of him during the new season of RHOSLC, as he filmed all of season seven alongside Heather. She told Extra TV the other women went easy on him.

Heather and her bf talk about their relationship. They have been together for a year, he was a contractor who worked on beauty lab and laser and he filmed all of season 7 alongside Heather. Heather says the other SLC women went easy on him. #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/6TFIpzrwfj — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@HousewivesHub) September 14, 2026

Tripp recently told Extra TV: “They wanted me to survive the first one so I’ll come back for more.” There’s been a lot of speculation he is an actor, but that’s been denied by his friend, who has now said, “Not an actor, I know him. He’s a cool guy, new to this scenery.”

And yes, Heather has revealed she’s in love with him! If you’re wondering why he has that name, Tripp is a common nickname for the third male heir with a family name. One person has claimed Tripp was their former teacher, while there’s talk of an ex-girlfriend of his.

In the RHOSLC trailer, we saw Heather tell Tripp, “I’m never getting married again. Do you ever worry it will affect our relationship?” He then responded with, “Um…” For now though, his life is extremely private, and it doesn’t look as though he uses social media.

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