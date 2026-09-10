You won’t believe what Secret Wives of Mormon Wives’ Jessi looked like before and after surgery

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper has spent $47k on surgery, and her before and after is truly wild, so what’s she had done?

She underwent a procedure to get a ‘designer vagina’

Yep. Jessi told The Daily Mail all about the procedure, which she shared getting on the show, explaining: “I never knew that I needed or wanted this surgery, I didn’t even know the word for it, and now I know that this is a thing.

“So just the fact that I could help women or moms who are struggling with that insecurity, and it does cause a lot of physical discomfort, so I was really happy to share that, and I’m an open book, so I’m happy that people related.”

As for how much the procedure could have costed, according to Cascade Cosmetic Surgery it cost between $2,500 and $5,000.

A nose job and CO2 laser procedures

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi revealed she was also completely awake for one cosmetic surgery, her nose job and CO2 laser procedure.

Speaking to Virtual RealiTea about the procedure, she explained: “It wasn’t a full nose job, it was just tucking it a little. “They just numbed me.”

The nose job would have set Jessi back around $2k to $5k with her laser CO2 facial procedure costing around $1,500 to $3,500 per session, according to Transcend Rejuvenation.

A $15k – $17k breast reduction surgery

She also told Parade that she had a breast reduction after having kids. Breast reduction surgery can cost between $15,000 – $17,000, per Dr York Yates Plastic Surgery.

She most recently got a lower skin pinch surgery

As for her most recent plastic surgery, Jessi underwent a lower skin pinch surgery, which involves the removal of skin in the under-eye area.

Jessi explained the procedure on her Instagram, saying: “So I got a lower skin pinch, and it’s similar to a lower blepharoplasty.

“This was just an in-office procedure. I was able to be awake. I just had laughing gas and Valium, super easy, and it’s less intense, but it basically just takes the skin underneath and just like pinches it up.”

As for why the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star decided to get the plastic surgery, Jessi explained that she felt insecure about the loose skin under her eyes.

“It’s really just to kind of help crepey skin, loose skin in the under eye. I’m gonna put photos up of what I was self-conscious of, and this is all a result of obviously getting older, but also I lost like almost 20 pounds pretty quickly and loose skin just comes with that, and it really happened a lot in my under eye. So I was just self-conscious about it, we’re just tightening it up, freshening it up.”

Jessi has since admitted she’s ‘extremely unhappy’ with her appearance now

However, despite spending so much money on making her before and after truly one for the ages, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member Jessi has previously revealed how “unhappy” she is with her appearance now.

Jessi posted a TikTok video about her struggles with her appearance on March 6th, admitting that she only got the plastic surgery in the first place because she was “blinded by self confidence issues.”

She admitted: “I want to tell everyone that I am extremely unhappy with my results and I didn’t quite understand what I was getting into, to be honest.

“I went in for a lower bleph and then I asked about an upper bleph and ended up getting that. Did not want fat grafting, to be honest. I just listened to a suggestion, not really understanding what it was, what it would do, what the results were gonna be, what the recovery was gonna be.”

She continued: “I really wished I would have asked more questions. I wish I wouldn’t have done it. I wish I would have said, ‘No.’”

Jessi explained that she “didn’t ask for and didn’t want” the grafting to go into her lips, which she said became “lumpy” as a result. As a result she then got Kybella injections to try and slim down the fat in her chin.

Whilst Jessi has spent the most on plastic surgery out of anyone in the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast, she feels as though the most recent one has “ruined her life.”

She confessed: “I’ve really been struggling. I genuinely feel like this last surgery ruined my life. I look f*cking hideous all of season five, I do. My face is swollen. My eyes look crazy. I don’t look like how I used to and I hate it.”

She explained it was all because she was “blinded” by her “self-confidence issues,” adding: “I was beautiful, and I wasn’t able to say that a few months ago, and I can say that now. And unfortunately, I went way too far because of those insecurities.”

Jessi added: “It’s like the biggest learning lesson of my whole life that I’ll never touch my face again outside of botox. And I really wish I would have been able to see my inner beauty earlier.”

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