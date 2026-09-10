Here’s when the explosive Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season five airs and what to expect

Grab your dirty sodas and get comfy, because The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season five is back! So, here’s everything you need to know about when The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season five comes out and what to expect from the new season.

After an explosive season four, Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jen Affleck, Jessi Draper, and Miranda Hope are gracing our screens again just six months after the last season aired.

Season five of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premieres today, September 10, at 12 am ET. Luckily for viewers, all five episodes were released at once, so you can watch all the drama unfold in one glorious binge-watching session.

Season five picks up in the midst of the Taylor Frankie Paul drama surrounding her domestic violence allegations with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. And the cancellation of her season of The Bachelorette following the reveal of these shocking allegations.

So, why are there only five episodes? The previous season four had 10 episodes, so season five has been cut in half with only five episodes airing. It’s because production had to be paused earlier this year following the alleged domestic violence incident between Taylor and Dakota.

Season five picks up while Taylor is away while filming The Bachelorette, before Whitney makes her broadway debut on Chicago, and after Jen returns from Dancing with the Stars.

Viewers will see some behind-the-scenes moments of Taylor on The Bachelorette, the drama surrounding Shinia Powell and Dakota’s relationship, and the start of Whitney’s broadway career. Taylor has also returned from The Bachelorette on season five of SLOMW, engaged to Doug Mason. And the SLOMW cast and her mum aren’t the biggest fans of his…

We also see the usual tensions arise between the group and #MomTok as they deal with betrayals, navigating motherhood, friendships, and of course, accountability.

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