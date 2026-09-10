Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Dakota is now dating Shinia Powell, but who actually is she?

It’s official! After a lot of speculation after Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Dakota Mortensen and Shinia Powell are an item, so let’s find out more about her and their relationship.

Shinia Powell is a 29-year-old Utah-based influencer who became a breakout figure on Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives despite not being an official cast member.

She isn’t part of the official cast but has appeared in two seasons of the show and became a central figure in some of the newest season’s biggest drama. She was originally introduced on the show as Miranda Hope’s best friend, and she’s also close with Litia Garr, the runner-up from Grant Ellis’s season of The Bachelor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shinia Powell (@shinia_24)



Shinia has actually been married before, and her ex husband is McKoy Allred, a real estate agent who she got married to in 2016. The pair have two children together, a daughter called Kira and a son named Beckham.

During season four of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, it was revealed that Shinia and Dakota had been dating behind Taylor’s back, which caused a whole heap of drama, with even Miranda and Taylor’s friendship becoming strained.

In October 2025, Taylor publicly accused Shinia of sleeping with Dakota, and posted an Instagram reel accusing “the snake in the middle” of sleeping with Dakota while crying to her about being dumped by a married man.

Last season Dakota admitted to Taylor that hooking up with Shinia had been a mistake, telling her he’d “picked somebody that was obviously going to come with problems.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shinia Powell (@shinia_24)



In July, Shinia and Dakota were confirmed to be officially dating, with a source revealing to People: “Shinia has been a steady source of support for Dakota through some incredibly difficult times, especially when he did not have immediate family nearby.

“Their close friendship has naturally grown into something more, and they are enjoying their time together while thoughtfully navigating what that means for them and their children.” The pair have also since done a full on hard launch in the form of a classic Instagram dump.

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